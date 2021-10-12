Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,288 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

