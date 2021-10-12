Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,655 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE NLS opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

