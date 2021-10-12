Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,017 Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 395.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares during the period.

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

