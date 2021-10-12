Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 40,071 Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,071 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUZZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

