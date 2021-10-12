Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT):

9/29/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

9/24/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/23/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/10/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/3/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/2/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

9/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/26/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

8/25/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

8/17/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Shares of CPT traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $154.08. 10,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,164. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.