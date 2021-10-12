Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. Camtek has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

