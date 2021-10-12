Canaccord Genuity Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $52.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of ACCD opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. Accolade has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

