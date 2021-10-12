Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

CNR stock opened at C$145.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.41. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNR. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.41.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

