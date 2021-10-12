Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,256,590 shares.The stock last traded at $40.52 and had previously closed at $40.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

