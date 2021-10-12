Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$220.33.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire stock traded down C$1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$180.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$138.00 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$191.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$194.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.