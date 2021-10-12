Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $29.14 on Friday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Insmed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Insmed by 16.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $11,286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insmed by 106,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

