CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $201.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

