CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $465,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $360.05 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

