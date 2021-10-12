CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Match Group by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Match Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Match Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

