CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

