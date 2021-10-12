Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $240.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSL. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.25.

CSL opened at $204.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

