Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of CSPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 600,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $172.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.64.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

