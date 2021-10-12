Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,175,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

