Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

CASS opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 276,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

