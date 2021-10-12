Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce sales of $358.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.50 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.