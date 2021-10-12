Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

