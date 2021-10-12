Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Centamin stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

