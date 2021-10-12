Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Increased by Mirova

Mirova increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Centene were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Centene by 17,240.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 14.4% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 1,872,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,582,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 11.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 58,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,678. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

