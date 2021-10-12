Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.86

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 2508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

LEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

