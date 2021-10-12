Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $410.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 259.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

