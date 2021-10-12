Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.47

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.47 and last traded at C$19.46, with a volume of 48312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERV shares. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.93.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

