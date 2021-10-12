CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,714 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CF Industries by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

