Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.57 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,450,260 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £41.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.39.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

