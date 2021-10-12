China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Update

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Dasheng Biotechnology stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

