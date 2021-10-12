China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Update

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Dasheng Biotechnology stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About China Dasheng Biotechnology
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.