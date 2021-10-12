CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 834,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,705. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -22.46.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

