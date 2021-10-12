Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $402.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.73. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

