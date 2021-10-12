Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,929,703. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

