Citigroup Boosts The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $90.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

NYSE TKR opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Timken by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

