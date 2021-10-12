Citigroup Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 273,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 53,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

