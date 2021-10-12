Citigroup Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,308 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

CIXX opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.