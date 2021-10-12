Citigroup Inc. Has $744,000 Position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 3,713.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Sify Technologies worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

SIFY stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Sify Technologies Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.