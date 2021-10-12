Citigroup Inc. Has $773,000 Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

