Citigroup Inc. Sells 71,691 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $146,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of BDTX opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.