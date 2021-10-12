Citigroup Inc. Sells 759 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,705,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,474,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after buying an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

