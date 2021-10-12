Citigroup Inc. Sells 838 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,720,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,285,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86.

