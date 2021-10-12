Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,968 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.