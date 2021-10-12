Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.40 and a twelve month high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

