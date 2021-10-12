Clarity Financial LLC Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

