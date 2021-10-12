Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,322,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,999 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 595,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 323.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

