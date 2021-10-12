Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.62% of Aspen Technology worth $151,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 29.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

AZPN opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

