Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of DISH Network worth $181,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 17.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

DISH opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

