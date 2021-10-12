Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $107.86 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $107,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

