Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $113.61 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $113,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

