Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $172,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

