Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,441 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $143,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 37.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE:PGR opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

